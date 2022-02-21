Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad slams Tejashwi Yadav for his comment on BJP, says he should look within himself

Taking a dig at Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Yadav over shaking hands with BJP remark, Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said that the CBI court has given its verdict on the fifth fodder scam and arrested Lalu, and Indians have faith in the judicial system of our country, news agency ANI reported.

He added that Tejashwi Yadav should look within his own character before making such a statement about BJP.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said if his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had shaken hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) then he would have been called Raja Harishchandra.

Speaking on his father's conviction, Tejashwi said, "If Lalu Ji would have shaken hands with BJP then he would have been called Raja Harishchandra but today he is fighting against RSS- BJP hence he is facing imprisonment. We'll not get scared with this."

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi on Monday welcomed the sentencing of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam, saying the court has taken an appropriate decision in the matter.

"It is rightly said as you sow, so shall you reap," she said.

The Central Bureau Investigation court in Ranchi on Monday sentenced RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to 5 years of imprisonment and imposed a Rs 60 lakh fine on him in connection with the Rs 139-crore fodder scam case.

Lalu Yadav was declared guilty on February 15, 2022. Of the 99 accused in the case, 24 were acquitted, while three-year jail terms were pronounced for 46 accused.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:40 PM IST