Bihar: Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad presents budget of Rs. 2.37 lakh cr; here's all you need to know

All villages in Bihar will have solar street lights in 2022_23, according to an announcement made by the deputy chief minister, Tarkishore Prasad .

Presenting the budget of Rs 2.37 lakh crores, against Rs 2.18 crores of previous year, Prasad who holds the finance portfolio, said Rs 600 crores would be spent on streets electrification in the villages by Panchayati Raj department.

According to the minister, education with Rs 39900 crores allocation was the top priority of the State government followed by Rs 29,000 crores for agriculture, Rs 16000 crores on health and Rs 13000 crores for social welfare

According to Tarkishore Prasad, these are the key announcements in Bihar Budget 2022:

A provision of over Rs 29,000 crores has been made in the Budget on basic facilities including roads, health, and education in rural areas.

1,23,757 lakh have been allocated for the welfare works related to women and children.

Under Budget 2022-23, Rs 16,134 crore has been allocated in Bihar for health. 7,712.30 crore allocated for agriculture, Rs 1,64,374in the budget for the industry department

The Chief Minister's Self-Help Allowance Scheme has been allocated Rs 200 crore, a provision of Rs 225 crore has been made for the 'Kushal Yuva Program'.

Rs 847 crore has been allocated for the 'Swacch Gaaon, Samriddh Gaaon' scheme. Under this. Solar street lights will be installed in all villages, as well as Pucca lanes and lanes till the house.

Rs 700 crore will be spent on the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme.

Under the 'Swacch Sheher, Vikasit Sheher' scheme, old age homes will be set up in all the districts. Housing will be provided to the homeless by building multi-storey houses.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:51 PM IST