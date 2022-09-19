Bihar: Days after Begusarai firing, two bike-borne men open fire in Vaishali | Twitter

Just a few days after a shooting spree killed one person, another firing incident was reported in Bihar's Vaishali area on Sunday. Reportedly, two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at people on Marai Road, before fleeing towards Rajendra Chowl.

The firing incident has triggered panic in the region. However, no injuries have been reported so far. Upon learning about the incident, the Vaishali city police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The police were seen conducting inquiries to identify the miscreants.

The BJP was quick to slam the ruling RJD-JDU government over the poor law and order situation. Taking to Twitter, saffron party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "After Begusarai shooting, there was Bhagalpur and now Vaishali! Criminals have a green pass from RJD-JDU govt but if you demand a job from them you get a lathi! This is because Jungle Raj is back in Bihar & criminals feel empowered as it is "apni sarkar" for them."

Begusarai firing

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of open firing have been increasing in Bihar in recent days. Last week, two bike-borne assailants opened fire at people at multiple locations in Begusarai. The shooting killed one person and injured nine others. Seven police personnel were suspended for the lapse in duty after the gunmen went on a rampage.

The Bihar police have launched an investigation to arrest the miscreants and have further installed barricades to hinder their escape.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has claimed that the incidents were perpetrated deliberately as a part of a conspiracy. He further directed the officials to conduct a probe from every angle.