 Bihar: Dashcam VIDEO Shows Bureaucrat Driving On Wrong Side In Patna, Threatening Common Man After Being Stopped
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Dashcam VIDEO Shows Bureaucrat Driving On Wrong Side In Patna, Threatening Common Man After Being Stopped

Bihar: Dashcam VIDEO Shows Bureaucrat Driving On Wrong Side In Patna, Threatening Common Man After Being Stopped

When the person intimidated by the bureaucrat questions the wrongside driving of the officer, the bureaucrat loses his cool.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Bihar bureaucrat threatens man after he was called out for wrong side driving in Patna | X

A video on social media platform X captured the arrogance of a bureaucrat in Bihar's Patna, who despite driving wrongside, argued with another person who was following lane discipline and even warned him of serious consequences. The video is from March ending and was circulated on social media on April 1.

In a video that went viral on social media, it can be seen that a Bihar government official, enters the wrong side while driving. This is when another vehicle which was following lane discipline comes face to face with the Tata Harrier XZ.

Officer Threatens Man On Road

Immediately after this, the officer comes out of his vehicle and starts threatening the person in the car. When the person intimidated by the bureaucrat questions the wrongside driving of the officer, the bureaucrat loses his cool. "Kaahe itne kaabil ban rahe ho, gaadi ke saath hi rakh lenge abhi tumko bhi aur gaadi ko bhi, samjha? (Why are you trying to pretend as if you are capable and smart. I will lock you up along with your vehicle)," says the bureaucrat.

Read Also
Mumbai: Social Media Influencer Priya Singh Seeks Attempt To Murder Charges Against Bureaucrat's Son...
article-image

However, the man in the other car refuses to budge and does not give in to the intimidation tactics of the bureaucrat. He asserts that he would not move his car as he was driving the right side and tells the officer that he can take his SUV if he wants. This further rattles the bureaucrat.

Man Stands His Ground, Refuses To Be Bullied

"Call the police," says the man in the car to the bureaucrat. Finally, the bureaucrat was forced to blink and moves his vehicle and goes away. Netizens hailed the man for keeping his ground that forced the bully civil servant to retract and eat the humble pie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Donkey On Yak': Netizens Slam UK Defence Advisor To Pakistan For Photos Praising Pak Army In PoK

'Donkey On Yak': Netizens Slam UK Defence Advisor To Pakistan For Photos Praising Pak Army In PoK

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 31,000 Centenarians Set To Cast Vote In Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 31,000 Centenarians Set To Cast Vote In Uttar Pradesh

BJP Govt In Rajasthan Asks Employees To Follow A Dignified Dress Code In Office

BJP Govt In Rajasthan Asks Employees To Follow A Dignified Dress Code In Office

Bihar: Dashcam VIDEO Shows Bureaucrat Driving On Wrong Side In Patna, Threatening Common Man After...

Bihar: Dashcam VIDEO Shows Bureaucrat Driving On Wrong Side In Patna, Threatening Common Man After...

NCW Files Complaint With ECI Over Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's Derogatory Remarks...

NCW Files Complaint With ECI Over Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's Derogatory Remarks...