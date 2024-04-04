Bihar: Dashcam VIDEO Shows Bureaucrat Driving On Wrong Side In Patna, Threatening Common Man After Being Stopped

Bihar bureaucrat threatens man after he was called out for wrong side driving in Patna | X

A video on social media platform X captured the arrogance of a bureaucrat in Bihar's Patna, who despite driving wrongside, argued with another person who was following lane discipline and even warned him of serious consequences. The video is from March ending and was circulated on social media on April 1.

In a video that went viral on social media, it can be seen that a Bihar government official, enters the wrong side while driving. This is when another vehicle which was following lane discipline comes face to face with the Tata Harrier XZ.

Civil servant believes he owns the street, has the right to drive on the wrong side.

Officer Threatens Man On Road

Immediately after this, the officer comes out of his vehicle and starts threatening the person in the car. When the person intimidated by the bureaucrat questions the wrongside driving of the officer, the bureaucrat loses his cool. "Kaahe itne kaabil ban rahe ho, gaadi ke saath hi rakh lenge abhi tumko bhi aur gaadi ko bhi, samjha? (Why are you trying to pretend as if you are capable and smart. I will lock you up along with your vehicle)," says the bureaucrat.

However, the man in the other car refuses to budge and does not give in to the intimidation tactics of the bureaucrat. He asserts that he would not move his car as he was driving the right side and tells the officer that he can take his SUV if he wants. This further rattles the bureaucrat.

Man Stands His Ground, Refuses To Be Bullied

"Call the police," says the man in the car to the bureaucrat. Finally, the bureaucrat was forced to blink and moves his vehicle and goes away. Netizens hailed the man for keeping his ground that forced the bully civil servant to retract and eat the humble pie.