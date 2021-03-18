Bihar D El Ed Special Exam: Admit cards on March 24 at secondary.biharboardonline.com; exam from April 6 to 10

The Bihar School Examination Board (BESB) has released Bihar D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020 time table.

Candidates who have applied for the Bihar D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020 can download the detailed schedule from the official website, biharboardonline.com.

The board released the schedule on March 17, 2021. Bihar D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020 is slated to be held from April 6 to 10, 2021. The BSEB will release Bihar D El Ed 2020 admit card on March 24, on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Steps to download Bihar D El Ed admit card 2020