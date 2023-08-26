 Bihar Crime: Two Undertrial Inmates Shot At Inside Samastipur Court; Visual Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Crime: Two Undertrial Inmates Shot At Inside Samastipur Court; Visual Surfaces

Bihar Crime: Two Undertrial Inmates Shot At Inside Samastipur Court; Visual Surfaces

The incident occurred at around 12 noon when a number of people including lawyers, officials and others were present in the court complex.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image

Two undertrial inmates were shot at during court appearance in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Saturday. The inmates are identified as Prabhat Kumar Tiwari, a native of Dudhpura village, and Prabhat Kumar Chaudhary, a native of Neemchak village.

Chaudhary has been booked under arms act and for liquor smuggling while Tiwari has been booked for robbery at a petrol pump.

The incident occurred at around 12 noon when a number of people including lawyers, officials and others were present in the court complex.

Read Also
Bihar News: Lalu’s Son & Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Grabs Youth By The Throat, Video Surfaces
article-image

Two injured in firing incident

Suddenly, two people opened fire on them, leading to chaos in the complex. When firing stopped, the two were lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The assailants fled from the spot amid the chaos.

One of them sustained a gunshot injury on the thigh while the other one at his hand. They are out of danger.

The inmates were shifted to the prison ward in Sadar hospital and are undergoing treatment there.

Cops launch probe

District SP Vinay Tiwari reached the hospital and recorded the statement of inmates.

"Two persons were involved in the firing in Samastipur court. After the firing, they fled from the spot. We are scanning the CCTV cameras to find clues," said Amit Kumar, DSP headquarter of Samastipur.

On February 15, 2022, a firing took place inside a court premises in Nalanda while in the same year in August, shooting took place in a sub-divisional court in Motihari. In a similar shooting incident, an inmate was killed in Saharsa court on March 28 this year.

Read Also
Bihar Journalist Murder Accused Enjoyed Fish-Rice Party Before Executing Crime
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi HC Refuses To Rely On ChatGPT, Cautions Against Substituting Human Intelligence In Legal...

Delhi HC Refuses To Rely On ChatGPT, Cautions Against Substituting Human Intelligence In Legal...

Bihar Crime: Two Undertrial Inmates Shot At Inside Samastipur Court; Visual Surfaces

Bihar Crime: Two Undertrial Inmates Shot At Inside Samastipur Court; Visual Surfaces

Not IITs, ISRO Scientists Leading Chandrayaan-3 Products Of THESE Lesser-Known Engineering...

Not IITs, ISRO Scientists Leading Chandrayaan-3 Products Of THESE Lesser-Known Engineering...

Haryana: Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Nuh District Till August 28 Due To ‘Shobha Yatra’

Haryana: Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Nuh District Till August 28 Due To ‘Shobha Yatra’

Watch: Punjab CM Mann Hits Back At Governor, Says 'Not Going To Bow Down' Over President's Rule...

Watch: Punjab CM Mann Hits Back At Governor, Says 'Not Going To Bow Down' Over President's Rule...