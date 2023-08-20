Jungle Raj In Bihar: Retired Teacher, Witness To Son's Murder, Shot Dead While On Morning Walk In Begusarai

Representative Image |

Begusarai: Bihar is reeling under increasing crimes as lawlessness is seeing no end in the state. Killings and other crimes are on the rise in the state. People also say that jungle raj has returned to Bihar. In a shocking incident, a retired school teacher has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bihar's Begusarai. The retired teacher was shot dead in broad daylight in Begusarai.

Retired teacher shot dead in broad daylight

As per reports, the teacher was shot while he was out for a morning walk in Begusarai. The reason for the murder is still unknown. However, it is speculated that the teacher was shot dead due to a property dispute. Earlier, his son was also shot dead in connection with the property dispute around two years ago. The retired school teacher was a witness in the case pertaining to his son's murder. His son was hot dead by criminals. He was scheduled to record his statement in connection with the case of his son's murder, says report.

Witness in son's murder

As per reports, the retired teacher has been identified as Jawahar Rai. He was shot dead by two bike-borne criminals on Saturday (August 19) morning. The 70-year-old died on the spot. There is an atmosphere of panic in the villagers after the murder of the teacher.

Police initiate probe

The police has initiated probe. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case and the police have started an inquiry. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been facing ire of netizens over increasing crimes in Bihar. They are saying that Nitish Kumar is boasting the Bihar jungle raj 2 model. Loot and murder has become a daily phenomenon in Bihar now which clearly reminds of the Dark Ages during the Lalu era.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)