 Bihar Crime: Homeopathy Doctor Shot Dead While Sleeping Inside His House In Siwan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Crime: Homeopathy Doctor Shot Dead While Sleeping Inside His House In Siwan

Bihar Crime: Homeopathy Doctor Shot Dead While Sleeping Inside His House In Siwan

Following the noise of gunshot, the family members and local villagers assembled at the spot and took him to Sadar hospital in Siwan, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Homeopathy Doctor Shot Dead in Bihar |

Patna, July 30: Unidentified men have shot dead a homeopathy doctor in Bihar’s Siwan district late. The victim doctor has been identified as Raj Bihari, a native of Mathurapur village under jurisdiction of Barharia police station.

He was sleeping inside his house when he was shot dead by some unidentified people. Following the noise of gunshot, the family members and local villagers assembled at the spot and took him to Sadar hospital in Siwan, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Read Also
MP: Digvijaya Singh Visits Family Of Jabalpur Student Shot Dead By BJP Leader Priyansh Vishwakarma,...
article-image

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and sent the dead body for postmortem. “We have recorded the statement of the family members. The investigation is underway. We are making efforts to find some clues about the attackers,” said sub inspector of Barharia police station.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: 42-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead In Dabri; Accused Dies By Suicide
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Her Two Daughters Die by Suicide Over Family Dispute in Etah

Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Her Two Daughters Die by Suicide Over Family Dispute in Etah

Bihar Crime: Homeopathy Doctor Shot Dead While Sleeping Inside His House In Siwan

Bihar Crime: Homeopathy Doctor Shot Dead While Sleeping Inside His House In Siwan

Hajj Pilgrimage 2023: 4,000 Indian Muslim Women Went Without Male Guardian, PM Modi Says

Hajj Pilgrimage 2023: 4,000 Indian Muslim Women Went Without Male Guardian, PM Modi Says

'Meri Mati Mera Desh' To MP's 'Mini Brazil', Top 10 Quotes By PM Modi In 103rd Mann Ki Baat Edition

'Meri Mati Mera Desh' To MP's 'Mini Brazil', Top 10 Quotes By PM Modi In 103rd Mann Ki Baat Edition

Hyderabad Accident: Speeding Car Run Amok, Mows Down Biker In Rajendranagar

Hyderabad Accident: Speeding Car Run Amok, Mows Down Biker In Rajendranagar