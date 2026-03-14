 Bihar: Cow Runs Onto Helipad Ahead Of CM Nitish Kumar’s Begusarai Visit; Dramatic Chase Caught On Cam
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Bihar: Cow Runs Onto Helipad Ahead Of CM Nitish Kumar’s Begusarai Visit; Dramatic Chase Caught On Cam

A cow strayed into a restricted helipad area ahead of Nitish Kumar’s visit to Begusarai in Bihar, triggering chaos among security personnel. The incident occurred at the Barauni BIADA campus just before the chief minister’s helicopter was due to land. A viral video shows police officers chasing the animal, raising questions over security arrangements at the high-profile event.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
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X/@SachinGuptaUP

An unusual security lapse surfaced in Begusarai, Bihar, just before the arrival of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after a cow wandered into a restricted helipad area, triggering panic among officials and security personnel.

Cow Breaches Barricades At Helipad

The incident occurred at the Barauni industrial area where a temporary helipad had been prepared at the BIADA campus for the chief minister’s programme. Security arrangements had reportedly been tightened ahead of Kumar’s arrival, with personnel deployed across the venue.

However, moments before the helicopter was expected to land, a cow managed to slip past the barricades and enter the helipad zone, an area that should have been completely restricted under security protocol.

Viral Video Shows Officers Chasing Cow

A video that has since gone viral on social media shows the animal running across the helipad while security personnel scramble to remove it. Some policemen are seen chasing the cow, while others appear startled as they attempt to clear the area.

The footage quickly drew reactions online, with many users mocking the apparent breach in security.

Questions Raised Over Security Arrangements

The incident occurred shortly before the chief minister’s helicopter was scheduled to land. Officials managed to clear the area in time, preventing any disruption to the landing.

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