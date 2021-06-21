Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Delhi visit isn't to meet PM Modi, JP Nadda; here's the actual reason

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Delhi visit has created a tremendous amount of buzz amidst rising speculations about the expansion of the Union cabinet and Janata Dal (United)’s long-awaited representation in it.

There were a few reports doing the rounds that Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his party's inclusion in the Union Cabinet. Reports also stated that the Bihar CM is also likely to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda.

For the uninitiated, even as the JD(U) had 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, it stayed out of the Cabinet in 2019 when PM Modi began his second term. Reportedly it was over a disagreement between Nitish Kumar and the BJP on the number of ministries. The Bihar CM had apparently insisted on two ministries, however, the BJP was willing to give only one.