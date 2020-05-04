Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says nobody has to pay for special train tickets

He also said that migrant workers will be reimbursed on completing quarantine. "All of them will be staying at quarantine centre for 21 days. After which they will be given a minimum amount of Rs. 1000 each by Bihar government. Under this scheme, Rs. 1000 has been already given to 19 lakh people in the state," Bihar Chief Minister said.

The railways will charge state governments for ferrying people stranded due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in its 'Shramik Special' trains, according to an order issued on Friday. The fare would include the cost of sleeper class ticket, a superfast charge of Rs 30 and Rs 20 for meals and water per passenger.

Nitish Kumar told officials on Sunday to ensure that the people returning to Bihar from other states do not face any problem. He told the officials to have better coordination with all the states so that those willing to return to Bihar do not face any difficulties.

The chief minister said screening of all those coming from outside the state should promptly be carried out and the testing of every person showing symptoms of COVID-19 must be carried out according to the protocol.