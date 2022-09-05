Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid calls for united opposition

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi |

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

According to PTI, the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the current political situation in the country and ways to ensure Opposition unity.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Kumar walked out of the NDA in Bihar and formed a Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD, Congress and outside support of the Left.

Kumar arrived in the national capital today and is likely to meet other Opposition leaders including the NCP's Sarad Pawar, the AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and JDS supremo H D Kumaraswamy during his visit.

He is also likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhileash Yadav and leaders from the Left parties.

Kumar is making attempts to bring all opposition parties together as a united force against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.