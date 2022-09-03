e-Paper Get App
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Delhi for three days, from Sept 5

According to Nitish, a united opposition would prevent the BJP from coming to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Delhi for three days, from Sept 5 | Photo: PTI

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister, will be in New Delhi for three days beginning September 5 in his first phase of campaigning to unite non-BJP parties.

At the national executive committee meeting of JDU in Karpoori Thakur Bhawan here, Nitish said he would meet top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, during his stay.

He alleged the BJP was engaged in weakening JDU by arranging defections in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. A conspiracy to break JDU in Bihar was hatched by the then national president of JDU, RCP Singh, who has been expelled from the party for his anti-party activities.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former deputy CMe, Sushil Kumar Modi, reacting to Nitish Kumar's statement, warned, " Now, it is the turn of JDU legislators in Bihar to revolt."

