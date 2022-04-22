Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar attends Tejashwi Yadav's Iftar party

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today visited the 10 Circular Road bungalow, next door to the CM House after five years to join the 'iftar party' hosted by the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

The chief minister had last attended an iftar party at former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad's residence in 2017 when Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were in a coalition government.

Nitish was welcomed by the former chief minister and Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi and her family members. BJP and Congress leaders including state Congress president Madan Mohan Jha and Industries Minister Shahnawaj Hussain were also present at the event.

