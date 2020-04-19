CM Nitish Kumar against bringing Kota students back to Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who had earlier protested against the action of his UP counterpart Yogi Adiyanath to shift the migrant labourers from Anand Vihar on Delhi-UP border by special buses last month, today regretted the action of UP government to bring students in Kota (Rajasthan) coaching institute back to their parents residences in Bihar.

UP government had sent 300 special buses from it's Agra and Jhansi depots to bring in the stranded students at Kota. The move was initiated as all institutes and hostels were closed following the lockdown last month.

Students had complained non delivery of food and had appealed to the UP CM to shift them back home. Bihar's Chief Secretary Dipak Kumar had spoken to his counterpart in Rajasthan and had asked him not to send Bihar students. He had written to the Union Home Secretary too opposing move of the Rajasthan government to send children.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recommended the students should be sent back to their respective states with the consent of the state governments. Nitish Kumar today said the transportation of students from Kota would defeat the lockdown purpose. He said the centre should ensure other states did not press for repatriation of their students from Kota.

It is notable that Rajasthan government had issued special passes for Bihar students at Kota for their travel to Bihar in special buses. However, Bihar governement opposed the move and didn't arrange the buses.

Rajasthan had suggested the students can be sent back to their respective students after screening at Kota. Nitish received support from the Congress as it's MLC Premchandra Mishra supported Nitish's stand.

However, opposition RJD opposed CM's action and said students were stuck at Kota deprived of food and their parents were worried. There are over one lakh students from Bihar studying in different coaching institutes at Kota. "This is not the time to act on feelings and sentiments" said Public relations minister of Bihar, Neeraj Kumar.