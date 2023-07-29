Bihar: Cleric In Siwan Engages In Inappropriate Behaviour With Minor Student; Caught On Camera

Screengrab of the video | Twitter

A distressing incident of indecent behaviour involving a cleric and a minor girl student came to light from the Siwan district of Bihar. The incident was captured on video and it rapidly spread across social media platforms.

Video Shows Indecent Acts By Cleric

The video, reportedly from the Andar police station area, captures the cleric engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a girl student. Shockingly, the student does not appear to oppose the cleric's actions. However, the exact time of the incident is not known.

According to local reports, a Maulvi had been conducting exorcism rituals at the tomb of a Pir Baba in the Andar police station area. Women and girl students in the surrounding areas seeking exorcism allegedly visited the site.

It is believed that the accused, identified as Salauddin Ansari from Andar Bazar, was involved in committing obscene acts with the student for several days. Someone captured the disturbing incident on video and subsequently shared it on social media. The viral video has caused a stir within the village and its surroundings.

Police Investigation Underway

Kumar Vaibhav, the in-charge of Andar police station, confirmed receiving information about the viral video. An investigation into the matter is currently underway, and appropriate action will be taken once the facts are thoroughly examined. As of now, the accused, Salauddin Ansari, is evading the authorities.

