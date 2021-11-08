Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calls meet on liquor ban

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting with his ministerial colleagues to figure out how to tighten the state's liquor prohibition policy.

According to a NDTV report, the move comes after over 40 people died due to drinking moonshine, an incident some experts say is a result of people forcing themselves to consume illegal liquor due to the ban.

The CM calling the meeting is, however, not to be seen as an indication that he would rethink the policy, but it is rather a meeting to discuss what steps can be taken to avoid such tragedies and what parts of the policy need to be improved for better enforcement, sources have said.

The Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) chief banned liquor in Bihar in 2015 after becoming Chief Minister for a fifth time, following a spectacular election victory. The ban came into effect from April 2016.

"I keep reading in newspapers that people are writing letters to me, but I'd like to remind them that you were also one of those who took vows to make it (liquor ban) successful. So if you have any information about breaches in implementation, then please share it with law enforcing agencies," Mr Kumar said, without naming anyone.

The Chief Minister, without naming anyone again, said, "Some of those in opposition in 2016 are now in the government with me. No one should forget they also were party to this decision (liquor ban)."

Meanwhile, Bihar police have arrested 195 persons, including Guddu Kumar who was involved in supplying spurious liquor in Gopalganj which claimed 10 lives. Around 15 others lost their eyesight in the incident. The sleuths of the special branch also seized Rs 7.5 lakh from his possession.

In another incident, Darbhanga SSP Babu Ram said that the district police raided the house of notorious liquor smuggler Laxman Nayak and seized Rs 15 lakh in cash from his possession. Nayak, however, managed to flee before the raid on Monday.

The police in Muzaffarpur also arrested 35 persons, including liquor smuggler Rohit Thakur, on Monday. Thakur fled Muzaffarpur after a liquor tragedy in Repura village on October 29. He was arrested from Motihari where he had taken shelter since then.

In Jahanabad, the anti-liquor task force raided two places in the East Unta area and recovered 170 lt country liquor.

