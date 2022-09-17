e-Paper Get App
Bihar: CBI asks court to cancel Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's bail for 'threatening officers'

Yadav is currently accused of being involved in the "land-for-jobs" case that alleges irregularities during his father Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway minister

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
RJD leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav | PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached a Delhi court on Saturday seeking to have Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's bail grant revoked, for allegedly threatening officers of the investigative agency.

In its statement to the court, the CBI alleged that Yadav made inflammatory and threatening remarks during a press conference, which could be contrued as a threat, and would therefore influence the outcome of the case.

Read Also
Nitish Kumar didn’t demand Tejashvi Yadav’s resignation: JD(U)
article-image

The press conference that the CBI was referring to appears to be one that Yadav held last month, wherein he said, "Do CBI officials not have a mother and children? Don't they have a family? Will they always remain CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to send? You should honestly discharge the duty of the constitutional organization."

The court has sought Yadav's response to the CBI's motion.

Yadav is currently accused of being involved in the "land-for-jobs" case that alleges irregularities during his father Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway minister in the UPA I government.

