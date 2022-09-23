e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: CBI apprehends CGM of NHAI for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh, additional Rs 60 lakh recovered from his premises

Bihar: CBI apprehends CGM of NHAI for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh, additional Rs 60 lakh recovered from his premises

They also apprehended two employees of a private firm, including the bribe giver, in an alleged case of bribery.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: CBI apprehends CGM of NHAI for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh, additional Rs 60 lakh recovered from his premises | ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday apprehended a chief general manager (CGM) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regional office in Bihar's Patna on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

They also apprehended two employees of a private firm, including the bribe giver, in an alleged case of bribery. Reportedly, the private company is based at Maharashtra's Nashik and its employees have been booked for clearing inflated bills, manupulation of measurement books, and others.

While Alam and others, including the DGM, NHAI, Patna have booked on the allegations of demanding bribes.

The cash of approximately Rs 60 lakh was found at the premises of the NHAI CJM Sadre Alam when the agency conducted searches at over eight different locations in Patna and other places.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sonali Phogat murder case: Judicial custody of two accused extended by 14 days

Sonali Phogat murder case: Judicial custody of two accused extended by 14 days

Rajasthan: Pilot may land CM's job as Gehlot prepares to file nomination for Congress president's...

Rajasthan: Pilot may land CM's job as Gehlot prepares to file nomination for Congress president's...

Bihar: CBI apprehends CGM of NHAI for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh, additional Rs 60 lakh recovered...

Bihar: CBI apprehends CGM of NHAI for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh, additional Rs 60 lakh recovered...

Telangana govt must increase backward Muslim quota to 8-12%: Asaduddin Owaisi

Telangana govt must increase backward Muslim quota to 8-12%: Asaduddin Owaisi

Karnataka police unearth blast plan, arrest four

Karnataka police unearth blast plan, arrest four