Bihar: CBI apprehends CGM of NHAI for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh, additional Rs 60 lakh recovered from his premises

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday apprehended a chief general manager (CGM) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regional office in Bihar's Patna on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.
They also apprehended two employees of a private firm, including the bribe giver, in an alleged case of bribery. Reportedly, the private company is based at Maharashtra's Nashik and its employees have been booked for clearing inflated bills, manupulation of measurement books, and others.
While Alam and others, including the DGM, NHAI, Patna have booked on the allegations of demanding bribes.
The cash of approximately Rs 60 lakh was found at the premises of the NHAI CJM Sadre Alam when the agency conducted searches at over eight different locations in Patna and other places.
