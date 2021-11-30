Bihar: Cataract operation in Muzaffarpur leaves 26 people blind, probe ordered

Patna: Three members team of health department on Tuesday started inquiry into the 'blinding' of 26 people in Muzaffarpur, 80 kms from here.



Health minister, Mangal Pandey today said he had received reports about people losing their eyesight after they underwent surgical operations for cataract at the Government Eye Hospital on November 22.

Civil surgeon, Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma said the two operation theatres of the hospital have been sealed to facilitate investigation which would be completed in two days.



People who were operated complained of pain in the eyes and approached the hospital yesterday, Six of them were rushed to Patna medical College hospital where eye surgeons confirmed loss of eye sight.

Surgeons said that due to infections patients became blind.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 07:13 PM IST