Bihar: Cartons containing over 4,000 litres of alcohol recovered from coffins

Saran: Police arrested one person after a total of 502 cartons containing over 4,000 litres of alcohol were recovered from six coffins in Saran on Saturday.

According to Har Kishore Rai, Superintendent of Police (SP), Saran: "Police seized a truck here and found six coffins in it wrapped in black polythene. We recovered 502 cartons containing around 4,400 litres of alcohol." "The arrested accused belongs to Patiala. We are investigating the matter. The liquor mafias are using new tactics to transport alcohol here," he added.