Bihar cabinet expansion to take place tomorrow at 11:30 am |

The Bihar Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow (August 16, Tuesday) at 11:30 am, news agency ANI reported.

According to the Indian Express, the Janata Dal (United) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to retain most of its ministers. The RJD might get 15 ministers, ally Congress two ministerial berths, and the JD(U) 12 ministers, sources told IE. The Bihar government can have a total of 36 ministers.

The JD(U), according to the report, is likely to keep the portfolios of Home, Vigilance, Education, Building Construction, Minority Affairs, Social Welfare, and Water Resources. The RJD may get departments such as Finance, Commercial Taxes, Health, Road Construction, Disaster Management, and Environment and Forest, it added.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Chief Minister today announced arrangements for additional 10 lakh jobs to the youth of the state in addition to the promise made by his deputy Tejashvi Yadav's earlier and indicated that total employment opportunities created could eventually be higher.

In his Independence Day address from Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Kumar said that the RJD and JD(U) alliance government aims to provide at least 10 lakh jobs in the government and an additional 10 lakh "employment opportunities" in various sectors.

"We will do so much to create jobs and employment opportunities for the children of the state -- in both government and outside -- that if we succeed, we want to take the figure to 20 lakhs," he said, adding that the state government will work hard everywhere to ensure this.