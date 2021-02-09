Bihar cabinet expansion: SSR's cousin, BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain among 17 new ministers in Nitish cabinet

After about three months of formation of Nitish Kumar ministry, the cabinet was expanded with 17 new ministers being sworn in at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday morning.

Among the new entrants in Nitish cabinet is Neeraj Kumar Singh Babloo, cousin of Mumbai film star Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his flat in June last year.

Babloo represents Chhatapur in Supaul district in Kosi region. His wife is also a legislator.

From the BJP's side, only two former ministers have been retained, rest are freshers, including 33 years old Ajay Raj.

Jama Khan, who had joined JDU is the Muslim face of JDU, while former union minister, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who was elected to Vidhan Parishad last week has also been nominated as BJP quota minister. He took oath in Urdu.

Nitin Navin is the only MLA from Patna district to become a minister. Sumit Kumar Singh, who was elected as an Independent MLA from Chakai is the third generation minister. His father, Narendra Singh was food and agriculture minister in Nitish Kumar ministry and grandfather, Sri Krishna Singh was transport minister in Karpoori Thakur cabinet.

The former director-general of police and newly elected JDU MLA, Sunil Kumar inducted into the cabinet today is an alumnus of St Stephen's College. His father, Chandrika Ram was a veteran legislator and elder brother, Anil Kumar was Congress MLA.