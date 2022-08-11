Bihar cabinet expansion likely to happen on Aug 16

Bihar cabinet expansion likely to happen on August 16 |

Bihar cabinet expansion is likely to happen on August 16, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, ANI reported that Nitish Kumar-led government's floor test to prove majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly will happen on August 24.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister for a record eighth time in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan, a day after he snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form a Mahagathbandhan government.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan has brought a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also a BJP MLA.

A notice signed by several legislators of the Mahagathbandhan was submitted to the assembly secretariat today, a senior JD(U) leader said.

"The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote," senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.

A special session of the assembly is expected to be convened either on August 24 or 25.

"As per rules, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the assembly passed by a majority," said Choudhary.

While constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' have a total of 164 members in the assembly, the BJP has 77 MLAs.

"The Speaker's motive was suspicious. He refused to go by convention to resign from the post (after the change in government)," another JD(U) leader said.

(With PTI inputs)