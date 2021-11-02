Bihar bypolls: JD(U) retains both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seats

Patna: Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday retained both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seats as it's candidates defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominees. Congress which contested both the seats breaking alliance with RJD was placed fourth.



JDU attributed success to the MY factor (Mahila and Yuva) against RJD's MY (Muslim and Yadav) combination.



At Tarapur in Munger district, it was neck to neck fight between the JDU and RJD as JDU candidate, Rajiv Kumar Singh was trailing behind RJD till 19th round.



Singh won the seat by 3182 votes.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:00 PM IST