Bihar: Boiler blast kills seven in Muzaffarpur; CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs

Patna: Atleast seven labourers were killed and about a dozen injured in a boiler blast in a noodle and crunchy making factory at Bela industrial estate on Sunday morning. Unofficial sources claimed ten deaths.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a high level probe into the blast and announced ex-gratia of Rs four lakhs each to the family of those killed in the blast.

Additional chief secretary of home, Chaitanya Prasad and additional DG of ATS, S Ravindran reached the site if the blast , 80 kms north from Patna.

Revenue minister, Ramsurat Rai who visited the industrial estate said action would be taken against the owners of the factory after getting report of the investigation.

Sub-divisional magistrate,Gyan Prakash confirmed seven deaths and feared the death toll may go up as fire brigade men and machine were engaged in clearing debris.

Impact of the blast was severe as sounds were heard even 5 kms away from the factory.Printing press building of a multi edition Hindi daily was also damaged in the blast.

Roof and wall of the factory building was razed to the grounds due to impact of the blast.

Local residents claimed they experienced earthquake like sound and glass panes of the buildings in the neighborhood were damaged.

Owners of the factory have not visited the factory after the explosion, claimed local police of Muzaffarpur.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:51 PM IST