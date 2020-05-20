Bihar board to declare Class 10 results soon; check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will likely release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 soon. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exams were held in February. According to reports, the Bihar Board 10th result would be announced on May 20 – today. Around 15 lakh students appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exams.

In 2019, BSEB 10th results were declared on April 6 but this year's evaluation process was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown announced on March 24.

Steps to check BSEB Class 10 result:

Step 1: Visit the website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Results'

Step 3: Tap on BSEB Class 10 Result 2020

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials

Step 5: Enter the captcha text

Step 6: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.