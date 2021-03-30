Bihar Board matric exam: Result expected soon; here's how to check on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10/matric result is expected to be released soon.

Once released, students will be able to check their result on, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com.

Reports have claimed that the Bihar Board Class 10 result is expected to be declared only after the Holi holidays, i.e, the first week of April. However, the BESB is yet to make any announcement regarding the same.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Select your class, roll no, date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear

Step 6: Download it or take a print out for future reference.

Bihar Board had concluded the matric exams in February and it had declared the intermediate (Class 12) results on March 26.