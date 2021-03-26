Bihar board exams 2021: BSEB Class 12 result to be out today, check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result of the Class 12 or Intermediate final exam today, March 26, at 3 pm.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce Class 12 board exam results in a press conference today.

Once released, the official announcement, Bihar Class 12 result 2021 will be available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board.

BESB had held Class 12 exam from February 1.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Select your class, roll no, date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear

Step 6: Download it or take a print out for future reference.