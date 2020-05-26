Bihar board declares BSEB Class 10 results; check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared Class 10 board results on Tuesday, May 26. This year, the pass percentage registered a minor dip, touching 80.59 per cent, which was 80.73 per cent last year.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, around 12.04 lakh students (12,04,030) students clear the Bihar board class 10 examination. The pass percentage reached 80.59 per cent. A total of 6,13,485 male students became successful, while 5,90,545 female students cleared the examination. The Bihar Board Class 10th exams were held in February.

Steps to check BSEB Class 10 result:

Step 1: Visit the website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Results'

Step 3: Tap on BSEB Class 10 Result 2020

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials

Step 5: Enter the captcha text

Step 6: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.