Bihar Board class 10 dummy admit card 2021 released, download at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card. Candidates can download their Bihar board class 10 dummy admit card from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.online.

The dummy admit card will contain details including the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examinations, examination details, examination centre details in the instructions to be followed by the students. The dummy admit card allows the candidates to check for any error in the same.

Students should note that the Bihar Board Class 10 dummy admit card can be download until November 5, 2020. To download the admit card, students will have to enter their school code, registration number and date of birth. According to reports, the final Bihar Board 10th admit card 2021 will be issued in the second week of June 2021. The Bihar Board class 10 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to 24, 2021.

On October 30, the Bihar School Education Board had released the dummy admit cards for BSEB Class 12th board exam 2021 on its official website.

Steps to download Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.online

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Bihar Board 10th admit card 2021’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter the school code, registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the ‘Search’ button

Step 6: Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print for future reference