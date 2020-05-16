Bihar Board BSEB to announce Class 10 results next week - How to check

The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) is all set to announce class 10 results in the next week as per the latest reports.

Earlier, the board had released Class 12 exam results in March and after announcing the Class 10 results the board will become the first one to announce the results amid the pandemic.

Apparently, the board has implemented a new software for evaluation to ensure that the evaluation process of the exams are smooth and completed on time even during these times.

The Class 10 results the result will be available at; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,

onlinebseb.in,

bsebonline.org,

biharboard.online.

All you have to do is put your name and seat number in the form and your results will be made available on your screen.

According to the data, over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam.