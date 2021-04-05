Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric results declared; check on onlinebseb.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday declared the Class 10 or Matric Result 2021. The result was released by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Students who appeared for the BSEB exam this year can check out their results on the official websites of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com.

According to reports, Pooja Kumari along with Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar have bagged the first position with 484 out of 500 marks.

16,54,171 students had appeared for the examination. Out of which a total of 101 students have secured positions in the top 10 rank list, State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said. A total of 4,13,087 students passed in first division, and 5,00,615 students passed in the second division.

The examinations were conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) following strict security arrangements and Covid-19 protocols.

The exams were held between 17th February to 24th February 2021.