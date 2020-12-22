Bihar: BJP ramps up offensive against bureaucrats 'loyal' to Nitish Kumar

Patna: The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unhappy with the officers loyal to chief minister Nitish Kumar. Last week, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal had alleged that officers were not listening to the grievances of the people and the elected representatives. Today, senior party legislator and former union minister Sanjay Paswan threatened to launch a campaign against the bureaucrats loyal to the chief minister.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Energising Bihar', organised by the Centre for Environment and Energy Development here, Paswan said that the state was being ruled by only ten officers who are personally loyal to Nitish Kumar.

According to him, six of these officers are posted at the CM Secretariat.

Paswan said these officers have a "false ego" that only they possessed the wisdom of the world and the elected representatives were fools.

It is regrettable, Paswan said, that even those ministers who have degrees from abroad and are highly qualified are being ill-treated by the IAS officers who have occupied their positions "by passing only an examination".

The senior BJP leader said that the officers are not meeting anyone, not even their ministers, who are being treated with contempt. They listen only to Nitish Kumar, he claimed.

Paswan said the officers in Bihar needed to be trained in public behaviour. They should be vibrant to fulfil the needs of the common man, he added.

