Bihar BJP chief slams yoga guru Ramdev for his allopathy remarks

"What he has done for Yoga is comparable to what Coco Cola did for beverages. Indians have been, since ages, consuming Shikanji and thandai but after the advent of the soft drink giant every home seems to be stocked with bottles of Pepsi and Coke", Jaiswal remarked.

He, however, urged the IMA not to join issue with the maverick Yoga guru and said "we must not fritter away our energies over trivia and concentrate on our noble profession.

"It would be the must befitting service to our innumerable colleagues have lost their lives attending to their duties in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic". Yoga guru Ramdev has been in the eye of a storm over a recently released video clip in which he questioned the efficacy of allopathic medicines in treating the dreaded coronavirus.

The claim has met with disapproval from World Health Organization as well as the IMA. Moreover, the Indian Medical Association has been up in arms against Ramdev over his recent diatribe and its Uttarkhand chapter has slapped the Yoga guru with a hefty defamation suit.

Jaiswal, however, also shared a picture of the legendary Sushruta, called "the father of Indian surgery", installed at the medical college affiliated to Melbourne University and remarked I went to this world renowned centre of learning seven years ago. "In the symposium that I attended, I was asked questions that were about Ayurveda and not the stream in which I hold a post graduate degree," Jaiswal said.

He, however, asserted that every system of medicine "has its own limitations" which held true for Yoga, a sophisticated form of physiotherapy which can help us ward off illnesses but can create problems if we take to it to cure existing ailments".

