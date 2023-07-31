 Bihar: Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire At Former Mukhiya In Patna; Incident Captured On CCTV
The incident occurred on Ashok Rajpath road near Kurji Mor under Digha police station

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Patna: A former Mukhiya was shot at by four assailants in Patna's Kurji locality on Monday morning. The incident occurred on Ashok Rajpath road near Kurji Mor under Digha police station. Police said that the four assailants came on a bike and opened fire on him. The incident has been captured on CCTV and the footage is going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Victim is currently undergoing treatment

The victim, identified as Nilesh Kumar Singh alias Mukhiya has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His wife Suchitra Singh is presently ward councilor of ward number 22B of Patna.

The local police have cordoned off the area to preserve the evidence. Some empty cartridges have been recovered from the crime scene.

(With inputs from IANS)

