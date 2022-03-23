Bihar: Big jolt to Mukesh Sahani's party VIP, all 3 MLAs join BJP

Patna: Vikassheel Insaan Party legislature party headed by the animal husbandry minister, Mukesh Sahni on Wednesday evening merged with the BJP raising it's strength in the House to 77, making it largest party in assembly

The RJD has 75 and JDU has 44 members in the House. Sahni is an MLC and his term will expire on July 21.

The three VIP MLAs who rebelled against Sahni are Mrs Sawarn Singh, MLA from Gaura Boram, Raju Kumar Singh from Sahebganj and Mishri Lal Yadav from Alinagar.

They met the Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and submitted papers deserting VIP, a partner in NDA in Bihar. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and two deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were present to confirm BJP involvement in the entire process

Sahni had been been speaking against the BJP and fielded it's candidates against BJP in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

On Tuesday, he fielded a VIP candidate against BJP nominee, Ms Baby Kumari at Bochaha constitutency, where by-election is scheduled next month.

By-election was necessitated due to death of VIP MLA, Musafir Paswan. His son, Amar Paswan is contesting the election as RJD candidate.

Prem Ranjan Patel, principal spokesman of BJP demanded Sahni to leave NDA as he had been openly speaking in favour of Lalu Prasad Yadav and criticising BJP. He even fielded candidates against BJP nominees in the election for Bihar legislative council from local bodies constitutency

BJP on Wednesday expelled Sachchidanand Rai , sitting MLC for contesting against the official nominee in Saran and Ravishankar Paswan, son of party MP, Chhedi Paawan for contesting against Santosh Singh, BJP candidate from Rohtas.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:41 PM IST