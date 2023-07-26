Bihar: At Least 1 Killed In Police Firing As Electricity Protests Turn Violent In Katihar; Visuals Surface

In a distressing turn of events, at least one youth was killed in police firing during a protest over electricity supply in Katihar district. The incident took place near the Sub-Divisional Officer's (SDO) office in Barsolai, where demonstrators clashed with the police, resulting in three others being critically injured. However, it is reported that the death toll may rise further.

The demonstration was in response to the demand for improved electricity supply in the region. Tensions escalated as clashes broke out between the police and the protesters. Some individuals present at the scene turned aggressive and resorted to stone-pelting, leading to a volatile situation.

The police resorted to aerial firing during a clash, resulting in the immediate death of one individual. Others were also injured, some reports said the two of them lost their lives while being rushed to the hospital. However, the official confirmation of the two additional casualties is yet to be released.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One of the deceased in the police firing is identified as Khurshid Alam, a 34-year-old resident of Basal village. The official confirmation of his death has been received. However, local villagers claim that another individual, Niyaz Alam, aged 32, also lost his life in the incident. Apart from the fatalities, several others were injured in the clash with the police.

According to local accounts, the situation unfolded when a protest against the Electricity Department took place around 3 PM. During the demonstration, some individuals resorted to violence, attacking the Electricity Department's office. In response, the police intervened, attempting to control the situation. The police used aerial firing as a measure to disperse the crowd and prevent further violence.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)