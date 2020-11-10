Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: Who will be the kingmaker if it's a hung assembly?

The counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began on Tuesday at 8 am amid tight security and precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic during the process.

The counting of votes may herald a new era in state politics, with exit polls predicting a victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

However, as per the early trends in the state, the possibility of the hung assembly cannot be overruled. And, if it happens then Chirag Paswan is likely to play the role of kingmaker in the state.