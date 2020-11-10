Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: Congress accuses Owaisi's AIMIM of cutting its votes - what is the truth?

With the counting of votes underway for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, and the trends available, it is clear that the people of Bihar have not been impressed by the smaller parties.

Many smaller parties had formed alliances in Bihar and tried to project themselves as an alternative political narrative to influence the voters, but the people failed to show any interest in them as evident from the trends.

In one of such parties, Assaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was part of Grand Democratic Secular Front, comprising parties that include the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party. AIMIM was blamed by a Congress leader for cutting into the votes of Congress.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary accused Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party of playing a role in cutting the Mahagathbandhan's votes."We were assured of a victory in Bihar but then some smaller parties cost us; Owaisi's party has played a role in cutting our votes, Owaisi has been used by the BJP to target us," he added.