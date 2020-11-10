Bihar Assembly Poll Results 2020: ECI trends at 11 am show NDA leading on 117 seats, Mahagathbandhan ahead on 87 seats

While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 87 seats - RJD 60, Congress 20, Left 17. BSP has a lead on one seat, LJP on five, while AIMIM is ahead on one and independents on four.

Around 10:00 am, as per the EC trends for 104 of 243 seats--NDA was leading on 52 seats - BJP 28, JDU 20, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4. Mahagathbandhan was ahead on 46 seats - RJD 29, Congress 12, Left 5. BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one

At around 9:45 am, as per the Election Commission trends for 78 of 243 seats-- NDA was leading on 41 seats - BJP 23, JDU 14, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4. While Mahagathbandhan was ahead on 34 seats - RJD 17, Congress 12, Left 5. Bahujan Samaj Party has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on one.

Meanwhile, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing behind JDU's Raj Kumar Ray from Hasanpur seat. Predicting an early victory for his brother, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Tej earlier today tweeted, "Tejashwi Bhavah Bihar!"

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.