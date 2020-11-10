Bihar Assembly Poll Results 2020: ECI trends at 10 am show NDA edge over Mahagathbandhan

The Election Commission website said the NDA candidates were leading in 52 seats while the opposition alliance was ahead in 46.

The BSP candidate was ahead in two seats.

The BJP was leading the table with 28 seats, its allies JD(U) in 20 and VIP (four). RJD nominees were ahead of their rivals in 29 constituencies and alliance partners Congress (12), CPI-ML (4) and CPI-M (1).

Meanwhile, many news channels sharing live updates and trends from the count, their numbers appear to vary widely.

Many news channels projected Mahagatbandhan (MGB) as having the lead over the NDA. At 10 am, NDTV projected that the MGB is leading 113, while NDA is leading in 110. Republic TV has the MGB at 114 with the NDA at 109, while Times Now says that the MGB has 114.

Counting of votes got under way Tuesday morning for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections that may herald a new era in state politics, with exit polls predicting a victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

The exercise will decide the electoral fate of over 3,700 candidates who are in the race to win the 243 seats of the state assembly. Counting started at 8 am at 55 centres spread across 38 districts amid tight security and precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic during the process. Over 57 per cent of about 7.30 crore electors have exercised their franchise in what is the first major election in the country since the onset of the pandemic.