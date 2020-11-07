Bihar Assembly Elections Exit Polls: Who will win the Bihar battle? Catch predictions from 6.30 pm today

The third and last phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 concludes at 6 pm today. And, all eyes are set on 10 November when the results of the elections will be announced.

But, before the actual result, it is time for the Exit Poll projections at 6.30 pm to get a clear picture about the likely poll outcome.

Research firms and various agencies will put out their forecasts about the winners and the losers based on exit polls which are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. The exit polls will forecast seat tally and vote percentage of all the parties.

A total of 243 constituencies went for polls in Bihar over three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Grand Alliance (GA) were the main contestants.

NDA aliances has Janata Dal (United) - 115 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - 110 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) - 7 seats, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) - 11 seats.

JD(U) chief and NDA's chief ministerial candidate Nitish Kumar is fighting anti-incumbency. He is aiming to come to power for the 4th term. Giving him a tough fight is Grand Alliance's Tejashwi Yadav, chief of the RJD.

Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular is led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of the state, and the chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party is Mukesh Sahni.

The Grand Alliance comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) or CPI(ML).