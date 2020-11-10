Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: What worked against Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candiate Tejashwi Yadav is set to be behind NDA in the Bihar election though most of the exit polls have predicted victory for the grand alliance.

Tejashwi was criticised by BJP and JDU over a number of issues that he was raking at his election campaigns.

Here are some of the issues that may not have worked in favour of the RJD leader:

Attracted large crowds but they didn't translate into votes:

After he drew big crowds at his rallies, the RJD leader said, "This sea of people is standing for change, development, employment and jobs in Bihar." But, Nitish Kumar's JDU and the BJP leaders dismissed it saying it is just the curiosity of voters towards a new entrant, expressing big doubts whether they wwill turn into votes.

Playing down the crowds at his rallies, BJP said the results of previous elections show there is no connection between votes and crowds.

Attacked Nitish on corruption:

Terming the JDU-BJP government in the state as incompetent even after being in power for 15 years, Tejashwi attacked Nitish for corruption.

But, Tejashwi was part of JDU alliance in 2015 and was also the deputy chief minsiter of the state.

Tejashwi's loyal vote bank:

There is an indication that Yadavs and Muslims, who are generally considered loyal vote bank of RJD, seems to have not voted for Mahagathbandhan candidates.

Nitish's answer to joblessness, lack of development:

Nitish criticised Tejashwi saying the state was neglected during 15 years of RJD rule, said at a rally that his government has provided over 6 lakh jobs during its 15-year regime as compared to 95,000 people getting jobs during the RJD regime from 1990 to 2005.

'Jungleraj' jibe:

Also, some loyal members of Nitish’s party claimed Bihar people do not want the return of Lalu-Rabri rule. Prime Minister Modi also during his rallies said people who brought jungle raj should not be brought back.

Lalu's presence missing:

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife, Rabri Devi, who were chief ministers of the state, were missing from the RJD posters. This twist in the campaign strategy might not have worked since Lalu is seen by marginalised sections as a ray of hope.