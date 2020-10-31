Bihar Assembly Election: Results to have right effect on other state polls, says Left

Patna

Three Left parties contesting the Bihar poll in alliance with RJD and Congress claim that the results will have an impact on the outcome of the elections in four states going to polls next year. These are Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. The three parties have fielded candidates in 29 constituencies.

CPI leaders D Raja and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, who are campaigning jointly along with the CPI(ML) leader Deepkankar Bhattacharya, claimed here that the Left unity in Bihar has given credence to the Grand Alliance led by the RJD. If the Bihar experiment succeeds, it will be tried at the national level too, they hoped. Bihar results will have a direct effect on national politics.

The Left leaders said for the first time, their agenda of employment, loan waiver to farmers, and problems of migrant workers became the main agenda in the electioneering too. Now, both the Grand Alliance and the NDA are explaining their future stand on the two issues by promising 10 to 19 lakh jobs.

CPI(ML), which is contesting 19 seats, has presence at the grassroots level in Bhojpur, Jahananabd, Arwal, Siwan, and Katihar districts. These areas were worst affected during Left-wing violence and caste clashes. In the 2015 election, three candidates of CPI(ML) were successful. Party has a strong cadre of workers among the extremely backward and scheduled castes in central Bihar districts.

CPI(ML) has fielded its candidates in 2 urban constituencies of Patna too, and its candidates in Digha and Phulwarisharif are giving a tough fight to NDA candidates. The CPI is contesting 6 seats and CPI(M) on 4 seats.