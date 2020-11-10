Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi wins in Imamganj

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Uday Narain Choudhary trailed behind with 62728 votes (36.12 of the votes).

Meanwhile, results were declared for 74 out of the total 243 seats. BJP won 22, RJD won 20, JD(U) 13, Congress 7, CPI(M-L) 5, VIP 2 and AIMIM, CPI, CPI(M), HAM(S) & Independent 1.

Now, keeping up with the initial trend, NDA is leading on 126 seats while Mahagathbandhan on 110 seats, AIMIM on 5 seats and BSP on 1 seat.



Counting of votes began from 8 am for the 243-member Bihar Assembly and Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat bypoll, besides the bypolls in 54 Assembly constituencies of 11 states.

In Bihar elections, the fate of 3,755 candidates will be decided with the Election Commission setting up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all 38 districts of the state.