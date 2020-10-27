Bihar Assembly Election: On Nitish’s 8-9 kids jibe, Tejashwi says he’s mentally tired

Patna

In another covert attack in the name of development on RJD supreme Lalu Yadav, CM Nitish Kumar said nothing can be expected from people who produced 7-8 children. It drew prompt response from RJD’s CM candidate and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav who said Nitish is tired both mentally and physically, as he doesn’t know PM Modi, too, has 5 siblings.

At a Mahuva meeting in Vaishali on Monday, the CM said, “Some people produce 8-9 children. They have 7 daughters too, but they are neglected.”

Lalu-Rabri have 9 children — 2 sons and 7 daughters.

On Tuesday, Tejashwi said, “By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting Modi who also has 5 siblings. By using such a language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and sentiments of my mother.”

He said, “Nitish Kumar is now mentally and physically tired, and free to say anything. I take his comments as blessings. His curses are blessing in disguise.”

Tejashwi said, “He (Nitish) can speak anything, except development and employment.”

Nitish on Tuesday addressed 7 election meetings against 14 by his archrival Tejashwi. The CM’s all meetings were held in his home district Nalanda. He visited the tourist spot Rajgir, Ashta­wan, Islampur, Harnaut and Hilsa. Nitish in his meetings said he did everything to put Bihar on the world map over the last 15 years.

He claimed he received a communication on September 24 from UNO praising his performance under the Seven Resolves. But Tejashwi said, “The state was in a bad shape and needed a leadership to make it a progressive one.” He is expected to share public meetings at Patna and Darbhanga with PM Modi on Wednesday. Polling here will be held on November 3.