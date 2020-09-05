Bihar Assembly Election: Now, jobs for kin of murdered Dalits

Patna

To attract Dalit and tribal votes in the upcoming assembly election, the state dispensation has decided to provide government jobs to the kin of Dalits and tribals if they are killed murdered of killed. "One member from the family of a Dalit or tribal who is murdered will get job," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced at the review cum monitoring committee meeting of the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.

The meeting was attended by Dalit and Mahadalit MPs and MLAs of Bihar.

Former CM Jeetan Ram Manjhi welcomed the announcement of and hoped it would give relief to the victims of atrocities on Dalits and tribals.

However, Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejaswhi Yadav regretted the decision of the CM and alleged Nitish was only playing the caste card. He said if the RJD is elected to power in November election, the same favour would be given to the families of the backward, extremely backward and upper castes victims too.

At present, Rs4 lakh ex-gratia is paid to the families of Dalits and tribals following a murder.

The Chief Minister asked the chief secretary to frame rules by amending the service conditions to enable implementation of the new scheme soon. He also asked the law secretary to ensure that all pending cases of SC and ST atrocities are investigated by September 20.

Nitish also directed the officials to create special courts and appoint special public prosecutors to defend the Dalits and tribals. He asked the chief secretary to ensure all Dalits and tribals were given houses and ration cards without delay.

The government decision came on the day LJP president Chirag Paswan issued full-page advertisements in newspapers with the slogan "They are fighting to rule over us, we are fighting to defend the pride of Bihar".

Chirag has convened a meeting of LJP parliamentary board on September 7 to discuss seat-sharing with the JD(U) for the assembly poll.