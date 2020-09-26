Bihar Assembly Election: Nitish non committal on Pandey ticket

Patna

Former Director General of Bihar Police Gupteshwar Pandey on Saturday made an abortive bid to get confirmation for JDU candidature. Although he met JDU national president and CM Nitish Kumar, the latter remained non commital. Pandey went to JD(U) office on Beerchand Patel road and had a brief meet with Nitish who was engaged in individual meets with party workers from different districts for tickets.

Pandey who called himself as a shishya (disciple) of Nitish Kumar said he had come to meet the chief minister to thank him for his support during his tenure as the head of Bihar police. He also said he would announce his decision to join the party and the constituency from where he may contest. "It is still undecided," he said after meeting the JDU president.

Pandey is expected to start his campaign on October 1 at Buxar. He told his supporters that he would be visiting Buxar and Begusarai next week. He is a native of Buxar and served as an SP in Begusarai. Buxar had been traditionally a Brahmin dominated constitutency. In the past, candidates elected from Buxar have been Brahmins. Former minister Jagnaraian Trivedi and his father were elected on Congress tickets half a dozen times. Later, Sukhda Pandey, a member of the first national executive committee of BJP, was elected thrice since 1980.

Pandey had tried to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and tendered his resignation. Hwever, he later withdrew it when he was denied a ticket.

Pandey is putting up a series of speeches on his achievements through social media. One of his supporters, Deepak Thakur, has even released a cassette named 'DGP Robin Hood' in local dialect which has become popular in the state.

New regional parties set to enter political fray

It seems to be a direct fight between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the RJD-led Opposition Grand Alliance. However, in these polls several rookie parties and groupings will also be in the political fray. One such grouping is the Left which had to be content with fewer seats in the previous polls. Many other outfits will also come before the voters after having fought previous elections in alliance with other parties. These include the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Janata Dal (Rashtrawadi), Jantantrik Vikas Party (JVP) and others.