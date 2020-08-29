Bihar Assembly Election: JP Nadda to chair meeting for finalising BJP's poll strategy

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will chair a meeting of all the party MPs from Bihar and senior party leaders on Saturday (today) to finalise its poll strategy for the upcoming state assembly elections.

According to sources, all the BJP MPs from Bihar including union ministers Ravishankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, RK Singh, Nityanand Rai and Ashwini Choubey are likely to attend the meeting at the party office to discuss preparations for Bihar elections.

"BJP chief wants to know the ground reality ahead of the election and will discuss the seat-sharing to know the views of the MPs for the upcoming polls. The meeting with MPs is considered to be very important as their feedback will also be used in seat-sharing for National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," sources said.

The sources further said that Nadda will start his Bihar tour if lockdown is lifted in the state.

National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav was appointed as party's state in-charge in December last year.